Universal Technical price target raised to $26 from $22 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Universal Technical (UTI) to $26 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes shares are trading higher after reporting mostly upside Q4 results and issuing FY25 guidance slightly ahead of the preliminary view initially offered in May. Truist is encouraged by a positive update on the Project North Star initiative and looks ahead to hearing more about planned new campus expansions over the coming quarters. Its sense is that the recent election outcome should be a net catalyst for multiple expansion at Universal Technical and across Education Services.

