Universal Technical price target raised to $25 from $22 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Raj Sharma raised the firm’s price target on Universal Technical (UTI) to $25 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the fiscal Q4 report. The company’s diversified programs and positive starts create an “excellent demand-supply situation,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

