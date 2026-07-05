Universal Technical Institute's CEO Sold Company Shares Worth $3.9 Million. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

CEO Jerome Grant sold 94,500 shares on June 29, 2026, representing a transaction value of ~$3.91 million based on a weighted average price of $41.40 per share.

This sale reduced Grant's direct common stock holdings by 21.97%, leaving 335,715 shares directly held post-transaction.

No indirect or derivative holdings were involved; the transaction was executed solely through direct ownership.

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On June 29, 2026, Jerome Alan Grant, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI), reported the sale of 94,500 shares of directly-held common stock for a total consideration of approximately $3.91 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 94,500 Transaction value ~$3.91 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 335,715 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$13.88 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($41.40); post-transaction value based on June 29, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Grant's historical trading pattern?

In the past year, Grant's average open-market sale has been approximately 69,758 shares (the mean of sell-only events), with this transaction marking the largest single-period sale at 94,500 shares, reflecting a higher percentage of available shares due to a shrinking share base.

In the past year, Grant's average open-market sale has been approximately 69,758 shares (the mean of sell-only events), with this transaction marking the largest single-period sale at 94,500 shares, reflecting a higher percentage of available shares due to a shrinking share base. What was the immediate impact on Grant's ownership?

This transaction reduced his direct common stock holdings by 21.97%, leaving him with 335,715 shares directly owned, representing an estimated 0.61% of the company as of the latest available data.

This transaction reduced his direct common stock holdings by 21.97%, leaving him with 335,715 shares directly owned, representing an estimated 0.61% of the company as of the latest available data. Are there any remaining indirect or derivative holdings that affect Grant's ongoing exposure?

Grant's remaining exposure is through 335,715 directly held common shares, and no indirect or derivative securities were reported in this filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $868.9 million Net income (TTM) $63.0 million Employees 3,700 1-year price change 22.00%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 29th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Universal Technical Institute provides postsecondary technical education and training in automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, marine, welding, and CNC machining through multiple branded institutes and campuses.

It generates revenue primarily from tuition, fees, and manufacturer-sponsored training programs, with a diversified curriculum tailored to both student-paid and industry-sponsored formats.

The company targets individuals seeking skilled trade careers, as well as automotive and transportation industry partners requiring specialized workforce development.

Universal Technical Institute operates at scale as a leading provider of technical and vocational education services in the United States, with a focus on transportation and skilled trades.

The company leverages a multi-brand strategy and a broad campus network to deliver industry-aligned training programs designed to meet evolving employer needs. Its strong relationships with manufacturers and industry partners underpin its competitive positioning in the education and workforce development sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 29 sale of Universal Technical Institute (UTI) stock by CEO Jerome Grant for a weighted average price of $41.40 came at a time when shares were surging, eventually reaching a multi-year high of $48.31 on July 2. It would not be a surprise if Grant was capitalizing on the increase in share price to lock in gains, although his SEC Form 4 filing indicated the sale was for personal tax planning purposes.

Post-transaction, Grant retained a meaningful equity position in Universal Technical Institute with over 330,000 directly-held shares. This suggests he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings. Therefore, the June 29 disposition doesn’t appear to raise red flags for investors.

UTI stock is up because of the company’s solid business performance. Revenue for its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, hit $221.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. Its net income dropped to $0.4 million from the prior year’s $11.4 million as the company invested in opening new campuses, which should boost revenue growth over the long term.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.