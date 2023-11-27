Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Price Target Increased by 30.95% to 14.03

The average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) has been revised to 14.02 / share. This is an increase of 30.95% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.85% from the latest reported closing price of 11.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.09%, an increase of 13.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 29,902K shares. The put/call ratio of UTI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park West Asset Management holds 2,175K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,364K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,322K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,161K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 42.48% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,123K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Technical Institute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.