Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Price Target Increased by 11.12% to 42.69

The average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) has been revised to $42.69 / share. This is an increase of 11.12% from the prior estimate of $38.42 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.41% from the latest reported closing price of $39.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is an decrease of 186 owner(s) or 42.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.18%, an increase of 28.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 57,167K shares. The put/call ratio of UTI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 3,971K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares , representing an increase of 31.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,172K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company.

Congress Asset Management holds 2,153K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares , representing an increase of 21.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 78.77% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,979K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 74.11% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,789K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares , representing a decrease of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 6.25% over the last quarter.

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