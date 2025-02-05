Universal Technical Institute Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on February 5, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.uti.edu/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-881-0138 (US) or 1-412-317-6790 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Replay ID: 8302718.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.