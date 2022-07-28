Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Universal Technical Institute Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Universal Technical Institute had US$48.4m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$61.5m in cash, leading to a US$13.1m net cash position.

NYSE:UTI Debt to Equity History July 28th 2022

A Look At Universal Technical Institute's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Universal Technical Institute had liabilities of US$118.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$188.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$61.5m in cash and US$21.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$224.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$251.8m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Universal Technical Institute boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Universal Technical Institute made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$34m in EBIT over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Universal Technical Institute's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Universal Technical Institute has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Universal Technical Institute saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing Up

While Universal Technical Institute does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$13.1m. So while Universal Technical Institute does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Universal Technical Institute has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

