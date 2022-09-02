Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 27% in that time. On the other hand the returns over the last half decade have not been bad. After all, the stock has performed better than the market (72%) in that time, and is up 87%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Universal Technical Institute became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:UTI Earnings Per Share Growth September 2nd 2022

We know that Universal Technical Institute has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Universal Technical Institute stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Universal Technical Institute returned a loss of 3.6% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 18%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 13% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Universal Technical Institute (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

