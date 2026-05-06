Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.43 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $11.44 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $221.40 million from $207.44 million last year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.43 Mln. vs. $11.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $221.40 Mln vs. $207.44 Mln last year.

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