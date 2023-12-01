Universal Technical Institute (FRA:UTI) Price Target Increased by 31.03% to 12.79

The average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute (FRA:UTI) has been revised to 12.79 / share. This is an increase of 31.03% from the prior estimate of 9.76 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.06 to a high of 14.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.70% from the latest reported closing price of 10.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.09%, an increase of 15.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 29,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park West Asset Management holds 2,175K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,364K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,322K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,242K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing an increase of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 67.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,161K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.