A Universal Technical Institute Director Sold 5,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Universal Technical Institute shares were sold indirectly through the Brochick Family Trust on March 17, 2026, for a value of ~$183,000 at a weighted average price of around $36.59 per share.

This transaction represented 13.59% of Director George Brochick’s aggregate holdings at the time.

No direct shares were sold; post-transaction, 4,279 shares are held directly and 27,516 shares indirectly via the trust.

Brochick retains 31,795 shares of Common Stock (direct and indirect) as of post-transaction.

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On March 17, 2026, Director George W. Brochick disclosed the indirect sale of 5,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) for a transaction value of approximately $183,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 5,000 Transaction value ~$182,950 Post-transaction shares (direct) 4,279 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 27,516 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$160K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($36.59); post-transaction value based on March 17, 2026 market close ($37.43).

Key questions

How did this sale affect George Brochick’s overall holdings?

Following the transaction, Brochick’s total holdings declined by 13.6%, leaving him with 4,279 shares directly and 27,516 shares indirectly.

Following the transaction, Brochick’s total holdings declined by 13.6%, leaving him with 4,279 shares directly and 27,516 shares indirectly. What is the nature of the shares sold in this filing?

All 5,000 shares were disposed of through an indirect entity, the Brochick Family Trust, with no direct shares sold in this transaction.

All 5,000 shares were disposed of through an indirect entity, the Brochick Family Trust, with no direct shares sold in this transaction. How does this transaction compare to Brochick’s recent selling activity?

The 5,000-share sale is slightly below the median of 6,000 shares across three sell transactions since February 2025, aligning with the 13.8% median share of holdings disposed per transaction during that period.

The 5,000-share sale is slightly below the median of 6,000 shares across three sell transactions since February 2025, aligning with the 13.8% median share of holdings disposed per transaction during that period. What continuing exposure does Brochick have to Universal Technical Institute?

Brochick maintains 31,795 shares of Common Stock across both direct and indirect accounts.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 17, 2026) $37.43 Revenue (TTM) $855.03 million Net income (TTM) $53.69 million 1-year price change 33.51%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 17, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Universal Technical Institute offers technical training programs focused on automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technologies, as well as welding and CNC machining certifications.

It operates a campus-based, postsecondary education model, generating revenue primarily from tuition and fees paid by students and manufacturer-sponsored training partnerships.

The company serves individuals seeking specialized technical careers, targeting recent high school graduates and adult learners pursuing skilled trades in the transportation and manufacturing sectors.

Universal Technical Institute is a leading provider of technical education and workforce training in the United States, with a national footprint and a diversified program portfolio.

The company leverages industry partnerships and specialized curricula to address demand for skilled technicians in automotive, diesel, and related fields. Its scale, established brand, and manufacturer relationships support a competitive position in the vocational education market.

What this transaction means for investors

The March 17 sale of 5,000 shares by George W. Brochick, a member of the Board of Directors for Universal Technical Institute, is not necessarily a cause for concern. He still retained over 27,000 shares in the trust from which he sold the stock.

Brochick was likely taking advantage of Universal Technical Institute’s rising share price in 2026, which reached a 52-week high of $39.06 on March 24. The stock is up thanks to solid financial performance and business developments such as the company’s multi-year agreement with Fuji Spray Auto to provide equipment for students.

Universal Technical Institute generated sales of $220.8 million in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, up from the prior year’s $201.4 million. It plans to open new campuses, which should deliver revenue growth over time.

With its share price up, Universal Technical Institute’s price-to-earnings ratio of 40 is around a high point for the past year. This makes now a good time to sell shares, but for investors thinking to buy, wait for the stock to dip first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.