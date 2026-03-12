A Universal Technical Institute Director Dumped 10,000 Company Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

Director Shannon Okinaka sold 10,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$347,000 on March 6, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $34.74 per share.

The transaction represented 33.55% of Okinaka's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 29,808 to 19,808 shares.

All shares involved were held directly; no indirect holdings or derivative activity was reported in this filing.

Okinaka retains 19,808 shares of Common Stock (direct) after the sale, representing a continuing position in the company.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Director Shannon Lei Okinaka reported the sale of 10,000 shares in an open-market transaction on March 6, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing. Universal Technical Institute, a leader in technical education and workforce training, was the subject of this reported insider sale in recent filings.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value ~$347K Post-transaction shares (direct) 19,808 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$688K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.74); post-transaction value based on March 6, 2026 transaction price ($34.74).

Key questions

How did this sale impact Okinaka's overall ownership in Universal Technical Institute?

The transaction reduced Okinaka's direct Common Stock holdings by 33.55%, from 29,808 shares to 19,808 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported post-transaction.

The transaction reduced Okinaka's direct Common Stock holdings by 33.55%, from 29,808 shares to 19,808 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported post-transaction. Were there any derivative or indirect transactions associated with this sale?

No derivative securities or indirect entities were involved; the disposition consisted entirely of directly held Common Stock.

No derivative securities or indirect entities were involved; the disposition consisted entirely of directly held Common Stock. What does the remaining ownership position represent in dollar terms?

As of the March 6, 2026 market close, Okinaka's remaining direct Common Stock position was valued at approximately $688,000.

As of the March 6, 2026 market close, Okinaka's remaining direct Common Stock position was valued at approximately $688,000. Does Okinaka retain any other class of shares after this sale?

Yes, Okinaka continues to hold 19,808 shares of Common Stock (direct), representing a continuing equity interest in the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 6, 2026) $34.74 Market capitalization $1.89 billion Revenue (TTM) $855.03 million 1-year price change 34.01%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 6, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Universal Technical Institute offers technical education and training programs in automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, marine, welding, and CNC machining, with multiple branded institutes and manufacturer-specific advanced training.

It generates revenue primarily from tuition and fees paid by students for postsecondary certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as from manufacturer-sponsored training partnerships.

The company targets individuals seeking skilled trades careers in the transportation and technical services sectors, including both entry-level students and those pursuing specialized manufacturer certifications.

Universal Technical Institute is a leading provider of technical education and workforce training in the United States, operating a network of specialized campuses and institutes.

The company leverages longstanding industry relationships to deliver manufacturer-aligned curricula and hands-on training, supporting strong graduate employability. Its scale, breadth of program offerings, and focus on high-demand skilled trades position it as a key player in the postsecondary education and training market.

What this transaction means for investors

The March 6 sale of 10,000 shares by Board of Directors member Shannon Okinaka suggests she was taking advantage of Universal Technical Institute’s soaring share price. The stock hit a 52-week high of $38.02 on March 4, just days before her transaction.

Universal Technical Institute’s share price is up thanks to solid financial performance. The company reported revenue of $220.8 million in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31. This represents an increase over the prior year’s $201.4 million.

The company’s fiscal Q1 performance extended its excellent 2025 results. Universal Technical Institute exited its 2025 fiscal year, ended Sept. 30, with revenue of $835.6 million, a strong 14% year-over-year increase.

The education expert is planning to open four new campuses, which should boost revenue growth over the long term. As a result, Universal Technical Institute looks like a good business to invest in.

However, because of its share price increase, its price-to-earnings ratio is around a high point for the past year, suggesting the stock is expensive. Consequently, now is a good time for shareholders to sell, but investors looking to buy should wait for the stock price to drop first.

