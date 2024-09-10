Universal Technical Institute CFO Troy Anderson Resigns; Names Christine Kline Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) announced that Troy Anderson has resigned as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 11, 2024, to take a position at another public company.

Christine Kline, the Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as interim CFO while a national search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

The company expects to significantly increase its company's value through revenue growth of 10 percent and expanded Adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 20 percent through fiscal 2029.

