Universal Technical Institute CFO Troy Anderson Resigns; Names Christine Kline Interim CFO

September 10, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) announced that Troy Anderson has resigned as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 11, 2024, to take a position at another public company.

Christine Kline, the Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as interim CFO while a national search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

The company expects to significantly increase its company's value through revenue growth of 10 percent and expanded Adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 20 percent through fiscal 2029.

