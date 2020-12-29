Universal Technical Institute Buys Avondale, Arizona Campus For $44.5 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI), a provider of transportation technician training, said it has purchased its Avondale, Arizona campus for $44.5 million in cash, and plans to consolidate the operations of its Phoenix-based Motorcycle Mechanics Institute or MMI into this facility. Separately, UTI said its individual UTI and MMI Orlando campus facilities will be consolidated and reconfigured into one site.

"By combining our Avondale UTI and Phoenix MMI campuses, Avondale will become our largest campus in terms of size, number of students and breadth of programs," said UTI Chief Executive Officer, Jerome Grant.

UTI acquired the Avondale campus, which is comprised of a 283,000 square-foot specialty use building on a 23-acre parcel of land. UTI has been the sole occupant of the facility since it was built for the company in 2004.

The company said it will complete vacating the Phoenix MMI campus site, currently comprised of about 173,000 square feet, and consolidating the MMI operations into the Avondale campus, by the end of fiscal 2022.

Once fully implemented, the company expects to reduce annual occupancy and related operating expenses by about $6.5 million from purchasing the Avondale campus, vacating the Phoenix MMI campus site and consolidating the MMI operations into the Avondale campus.

The expense reductions will be phased in over the next two years and are expected to be fully realized by the end of fiscal 2022.

In Orlando, UTI currently plans to consolidate its motorcycle and marine training programs into one location with its automotive, diesel and manufacturer advanced training programs, reducing the current aggregate 263,000 square-feet by an estimated 75,000 square feet.

The company said it is evaluating lease and purchase options for the necessary space to facilitate the consolidation. The company expects to complete the Orlando consolidation and reconfiguration by the end of fiscal 2021. UTI will provide additional details once the Orlando transactions are completed.

