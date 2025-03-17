Universal Technical Institute Appoints Bruce Schuman As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI), a workforce education provider for transportation, skilled technicians, energy and healthcare, announced Monday the appointment of Bruce Schuman as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Most recently, Schuman served as CFO for Vacasa (VCSA), North America's largest short-term rental property management and hospitality company. Prior to this, he was CFO of Kiavi (formerly LendingHome), one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the U.S.

Earlier in his career, Schuman held various senior finance leadership roles at Intel Corp., including CFO of the company's Enterprise Data Center business and Intel Capital. He currently serves on the boards of Cirrus Secure and Urban Light.

As the company executes the second phase of its North Star strategy, it is expected to deliver approximately 10% revenue CAGR and expand its Adjusted EBITDA margin to nearly 20 percent through fiscal 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.