Universal Technical Institute: Jerome Grant To Succeed Kimberly McWaters As CEO

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) announced that Kimberly McWaters intends to retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 31, 2019. Jerome Grant, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will become CEO. McWaters will continue to serve on the Board as a non-executive director. The company also announced that Conrad Conrad will retire from the Board on November 1.

Universal Technical Institute said it expects to achieve the higher end of its full year guidance for fiscal 2019. The company continues to project increasing revenue and growing new student starts and average student population for fiscal 2020 as well as significant improvements to cash flow and operating results.

