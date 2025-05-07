UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST Earnings Results: $UTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST ($UTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $207,450,000, beating estimates of $198,489,240 by $8,960,760.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UTI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST Insider Trading Activity

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST insiders have traded $UTI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,188,460 shares for an estimated $107,565,477 .

. ROBERT THOMAS DEVINCENZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,818,252 .

. SHERRELL SMITH (EVP, Chief Academic Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 106,773 shares for an estimated $2,910,733 .

. KENNETH R TRAMMELL sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $777,453

LINDA J SRERE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $765,900

GEORGE W. BROCHICK sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $220,759

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UTI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UTI forecast page.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UTI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jasper Bibb from Truist Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Eric Martinuzzi from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $22.0 on 11/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.