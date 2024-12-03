Universal Technical falls -9.9%

Universal Technical (UTI) is down -9.9%, or -$2.63 to $23.81.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UTI:
- Universal Technical falls -10.2%
- Universal Technical 2.5M share Block Trade priced at $25.25
- Universal Technical 2.5M share Block Trade; price range $25.25-$25.55
- Universal Technical management to meet with Barrington
- Trump Trade: Transition team weighing White House crypto role
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.