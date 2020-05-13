Universal Studios Orlando Will Open Some CityWalk Stores This Week

Universal Studios Orlando will open up on Thursday, May 14, but you won't be able to enjoy the actual theme parks yet. The Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) resort will start slowly with limited operating hours and several COVID-19 security precautions, and only the CityWalk shopping and dining area will be open.

What can you do at Universal this week?

A select handful of CityWalk restaurants and shopping outlets will open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. The open storefronts include the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville if you're hungry, as well as the Universal Studios Store for shoppers with a yen for souvenirs and apparel.

Popular restaurants such as The Cowfish, Hard Rock Cafe, and NBC Sports Grill & Brew will stay closed. Entertainment experiences are limited to the Hollywood Drive-In Golf putt-putt venue.

Self-parking is free and valet parking is unavailable for now. The Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks will remain shuttered at least through the end of May, when Universal will consider some form of park hours based on the coronavirus situation at that time.

It's time to figure out how to eat out while wearing a face mask. Image source: Getty Images.

Rules and restrictions

CityWalk guests will have their temperature checked on arrival, and people with a fever of at least 100.4 Fahrenheit will be stopped at the security check. Face masks are required, social distancing practices are a must, and floor markings or signage will help your party keep its distance from the next group in line. Universal will provide disposable masks if you don't have one, and higher quality face coverings are available for purchase.

The staff will also wear masks and undergo regular temperature checks, when they're not busy cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces. All of the open venues offer cashless payment options, and the Universal Orlando Resort app serves as a contactless ordering and payment platform.

