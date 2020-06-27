CMCSA

Universal Studios Japan to delay Nintendo-themed area opening - Kyodo

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Comcast's Osaka-based theme park Universal Studios Japan is pushing back the opening of a Nintendo themed area from this summer, and possibly into next year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo reported on Saturday.

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Comcast's CMCSA.O Osaka-based theme park Universal Studios Japan is pushing back the opening of a Nintendo 7974.T themed area from this summer, and possibly into next year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo reported on Saturday.

The pandemic has affected operations at the park and preparations for the new area, Kyodo said, without citing sources.

Universal Studios Japan and Nintendo were not immediately available for comment outside normal business hours.

"Super Nintendo World" had been due to open by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - which were scheduled to start in late July but have been pushed back to next year.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More