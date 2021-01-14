US Markets
Universal Studios Japan delays Nintendo area opening due to virus emergency

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Universal Studios Japan said on Thursday it would postpone the opening of its Super Nintendo World area from a scheduled date of Feb. 4 until after the lifting of a state of emergency in the Osaka prefecture.

On Wednesday Japan widened the emergency beyond Tokyo, the capital, to seven more prefectures, including Osaka, amid a steady rise in coronavirus infections. The emergency is set to run until Feb. 7.

Universal Studios Japan is owned by Comcast Corp CMCSA.O.

