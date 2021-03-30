US Markets
CMCSA

Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published

Comcast's Corp's Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in California will reopen to a limited number of visitors on April 16, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adds details on safety measures

LOS ANGELES, March 30 (Reuters) - Comcast's Corp's CMCSA.O Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in California will reopen to a limited number of visitors on April 16, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Most rides will be operating at that time, though some will stay closed to comply with the state's coronavirus restrictions, the statement said. Tickets will go on sale April 8 and, under state guidelines, will only be available to California residents.

Theme parks in the state, including Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disneyland, have been closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland is scheduled to open its gates on April 30.

Guests at both parks will be required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks at entrances and follow other safety measures.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul and Alistair Bell)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA DIS MCD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular