US Markets
CMCSA

Universal Studios extends theme park closures to at least May 31

Contributor
Jill Serjeant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Universal Studios said on Thursday it was extending the closure of its theme parks in Florida and California until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Reuters) - Universal Studios CMSCA.O said on Thursday it was extending the closure of its theme parks in Florida and California until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through at least May 31. This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Chris Reese)

((jill.serjeant1@thomsonreuters.com; 310 491 7279;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular