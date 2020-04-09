Universal Studios extends theme park closures to at least May 31

LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Reuters) - Universal Studios CMSCA.O said on Thursday it was extending the closure of its theme parks in Florida and California until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through at least May 31. This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Chris Reese)

