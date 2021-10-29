Universal Studios Beijing to enact virus prevention measures - state media

US Markets
Universal Studios' Beijing resort will enter "emergency pandemic prevention status", Chinese state media reported on Friday citing the Beijing government, which also announced other measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Xu Hejian, spokesman for the Beijing government, said at a briefing that Beijing will reduce the number of permitted wedding banquets and exhibitions, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The resort is 30% owned by Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O Universal Parks & Resorts and 70% by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

