Universal Stainless (USAP) Rallies 35% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.‘s USAP shares have rallied 35% in the last three months. Owing to the upside, the stock outperformed its industry’s fall of 2% over the same time frame. The company has topped the S&P 500’s nearly 1.6% rise over the same period.



Let’s look at the factors driving this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

What’s Driving Universal Stainless?

In the third quarter, USAP reported robust financial performance, with earnings doubling from the previous quarter’s figure and an impressive 54% year-over-year growth in sales, reaching $71.3 million. The upswing in premium alloy sales, driven by increased aerospace demand, played a pivotal role in advancing specialty alloy development. Aerospace sales in the third quarter achieved a record high of $53.9 million, contributing 75.6% to total sales and surging 70.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The company's gross margin continued to exhibit improvement, reaching $10.9 million or 15.2% of sales — the highest level since the second quarter of 2018. This positive trend was fueled by a favorable product mix and higher selling prices, effectively overcoming challenges posed by negative surcharge misalignment resulting from declining commodity prices.

USAP is in the commissioning phase of its capital project, integrating two Vacuum-Arc Remelt (VAR) furnaces into the North Jackson facility. Upon completion, this initiative is anticipated to boost the company's capacity in premium and specialty alloys by 20%, facilitating the expansion of its portfolio with technologically advanced, higher-margin products — particularly in aerospace applications, including defense.

In the third quarter, USAP exceeded expectations by reporting adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. This marked the company's fourth consecutive quarter of positive earnings surprises, with an average beat of 44.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAP's 2023 earnings is pegged at 52 cents, suggesting a remarkable year-over-year surge of 170.3%. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings experienced a positive revision of 15.6% in the past 60 days, underscoring the robust growth potential of the company.

