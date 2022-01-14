Universal Stainless (USAP) Hikes Prices of All Products

Universal Stainless& Alloy Products, Inc. USAP recently announced a 3-10% hike on base price on all products. For all new orders, the rise in price goes into effect immediately. The company added that current material and energy surcharges will remain in effect.

Universal Stainless stated that considering the sharp inflationary cost hikes impacting nearly all areas of business, this move was necessary. The company expects this adjusted pricing to help counter the higher cost burden.

It will continue to take the necessary actions to manage its organization and maintain its class leading customer service levels and exceptional production quality standard, the company noted.

Shares of Universal Stainless have jumped 12.8% in the past year compared with a 40.1% rise of the industry.

The company, on its last earnings call, stated that it is focused on restoring its profitability and controlling working capital as operations speed up to meet its rapidly growing backlog. Third quarter results are further evidence of progress in this effort. It is also commissioning a new vacuum arc re-melting furnace and installing expanded vacuum induction melting capability equipped to support the growth of premium products and continuously improve the efficiency of its melt operations. Its balance sheet remains strong to support the strategic initiatives.

While current supply chain challenges will likely persist, it remains determined to make further progress in the fourth quarter and take full advantage of recovering markets, especially aerospace. The company will continue to rely on the commitment of its team, the support of its customers and its focus on providing critical products to its markets to do so.

