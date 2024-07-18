Universal Stainless Secures 5-Year Labor Agreement At North Jackson Facility

(RTTNews) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) announced on Thursday that it has secured a new five-year collective bargaining labor agreement with its employees at its North Jackson facility, for hourly production and maintenance.

These employees are represented by Local Unit 2332-2 of the United Steelworkers.

President and CEO Christopher Zimmer said, "The capabilities of our North Jackson facility, and the capital investments we have made there, have an essential role in our transformational growth strategy."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.