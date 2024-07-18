News & Insights

Markets
USAP

Universal Stainless Secures 5-Year Labor Agreement At North Jackson Facility

July 18, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) announced on Thursday that it has secured a new five-year collective bargaining labor agreement with its employees at its North Jackson facility, for hourly production and maintenance.

These employees are represented by Local Unit 2332-2 of the United Steelworkers.

President and CEO Christopher Zimmer said, "The capabilities of our North Jackson facility, and the capital investments we have made there, have an essential role in our transformational growth strategy."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.