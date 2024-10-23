News & Insights

Universal Stainless & Alloy tied to fatal crash last year, Hunterbrook says

October 23, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Universal Stainless & Alloy is set to be acquired by Aperam S.A. in early 2025, notes Hunterbrook Media, which also says that a U.S. Air Force Safety Investigation Board report leaked to the media shows that “Universal Stainless is behind a fatal Osprey crash in Japan that killed eight U.S. airmen, and potentially at least five prior aircraft failures.” Universal has a history of quality control issues going back at least as far as 2001, claims Hunterbrook Media, which notes that based on Hunterbrook Media’s reporting, Hunterbrook Capital is short Universal Stainless at the time of publication of its report.

