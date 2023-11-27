Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from the latest reported closing price of 17.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAP is 0.24%, a decrease of 19.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 6,839K shares. The put/call ratio of USAP is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 738K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 461K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 435K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 429K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAP by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 370K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAP by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

