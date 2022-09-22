Universal Stainless & Alloy Products' (NASDAQ:USAP) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0024 = US$760k ÷ (US$348m - US$36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 21%. NasdaqGS:USAP Return on Capital Employed September 22nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Universal Stainless & Alloy Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 0.4%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Universal Stainless & Alloy Products' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 64% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

