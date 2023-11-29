Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (FRA:US6) Price Target Increased by 6.65% to 16.73

The average one-year price target for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (FRA:US6) has been revised to 16.73 / share. This is an increase of 6.65% from the prior estimate of 15.69 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.57 to a high of 17.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from the latest reported closing price of 14.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 11.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US6 is 0.24%, a decrease of 20.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 6,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 738K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 461K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 435K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 429K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in US6 by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 370K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in US6 by 2.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

