Universal Security Instruments Swings To Loss On Lower Sales

November 20, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU), a provider of home protection solutions, Monday reported a loss of $186,425, or $0.08 per share for the second quarter, compared with profit of $200,602 or $0.09 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower sales.

Sales for the quarter declined to $3.72 million from $5.86 million a year ago. Sales were lower this quarter due to delays in getting cargo off the pier in California and supply chain issues, the company said in a statement.

