News & Insights

Stocks

Universal Security Instruments reports Q2 EPS 25c vs. (8c) last year

November 19, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q2 revenue $7.2M vs. $3.7M last year. “As previously reported, on October 29, 2024, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement by and among the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary and Feit Electric Company, Inc., a California corporation. The Company expects to continue business as usual pending shareholder approval and the closing of the Asset Purchase Agreement which is expected to be in the first quarter of calendar 2025,” said Harvey Grossblatt, CEO.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UUU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.