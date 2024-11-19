Universal Security Instruments reports Q2 EPS 25c vs. (8c) last year

Reports Q2 revenue $7.2M vs. $3.7M last year. “As previously reported, on October 29, 2024, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement by and among the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary and Feit Electric Company, Inc., a California corporation. The Company expects to continue business as usual pending shareholder approval and the closing of the Asset Purchase Agreement which is expected to be in the first quarter of calendar 2025,” said Harvey Grossblatt, CEO.

