Universal Safety Products, Inc. Notifies NYSE of Non-Compliance with Filing Standards

Universal Safety Products received a non-compliance notice from NYSE due to late filing its annual report.

Quiver AI Summary

Universal Safety Products, Inc. announced that it has received a notice from NYSE Regulation stating that it is not in compliance with the NYSE American's listing standards due to its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, by the July 15 deadline. The company has been given a six-month period to rectify this by filing the Form 10-K with the SEC, with the potential for an additional six-month extension, depending on circumstances. Although the receipt of this notice does not immediately affect the trading of the company's stock, the NYSE may initiate suspension or delisting proceedings if necessary. The company anticipates meeting the filing requirement within the given timeframe, although it cannot guarantee this outcome. Universal Safety Products is known for importing and distributing home safety devices.

Potential Positives

The company has six months to regain compliance with NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-K, which provides an opportunity to rectify the situation and maintain its listing.

NYSE Regulation has indicated the possibility of an additional six-month extension for compliance, offering flexibility for the company to address its filing delay.

The receipt of the compliance letter does not immediately impact the trading or listing of the company's stock, allowing it to continue operations and trading without disruption.

Potential Negatives

The company is currently out of compliance with NYSE American listing standards due to the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The potential for suspension and delisting proceedings by the NYSE exists, as the Exchange may take action if warranted by the circumstances.

There is no assurance that the company will file the Form 10-K within the granted six-month period, leading to further uncertainty regarding its compliance status.

FAQ

What compliance issue did Universal Safety Products face?

Universal Safety Products is not in compliance with NYSE listing standards due to a failure to timely file its Form 10-K.

What is the deadline to file the Form 10-K?

The deadline to regain compliance by filing the Form 10-K is six months from July 15, 2025.

What happens if Universal Safety Products misses the filing deadline?

If the Company fails to file within six months, the Exchange may grant an additional six-month extension or initiate delisting proceedings.

Will the letter from NYSE Regulation affect stock trading?

The receipt of the letter does not have an immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.

What type of products does Universal Safety Products distribute?

Universal Safety Products is a distributor of home safety devices like ventilation fans and ground fault circuit interrupters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UUU Insider Trading Activity

$UUU insiders have traded $UUU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON C III AULT purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $15,075

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $UUU stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OWINGS MILLS, Md., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Safety Products, Inc. (NYSE American: UUU) announced today that on July 16, 2025, the Company received a letter from NYSE Regulation stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The letter also states that the Company’s failure to timely file the Form 10-K subjects the Company to the procedures and requirements set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). The receipt of the letter from NYSE Regulation has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Exchange.





NYSE Regulation informed the Company that, under Exchange rules, the Company has six months from the Form 10-K filing due date of July 15, 2025, to regain compliance with the Exchange listing standards by filing the Form 10-K with the SEC. NYSE Regulation further noted that, if the Company fails to file the Form 10-K within the six-month period, the Exchange may grant, at its sole discretion, an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the Company’s specific circumstances. The NYSE Regulation letter also notes that the Exchange may nevertheless commence suspension and delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant.





The Company currently expects to file the Form 10-K within the six-month period granted by the NYSE Regulation letter; however, there can be no assurance that the Form 10-K will be filed within such period.





UNIVERSAL SAFETY PRODUCTS, INC. is a U.S.-based importer and distributor of home safety devices such as ventilation fans and ground fault circuit interrupters.





------------------------------------------------------------





"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.





Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, President





Universal Safety Products, Inc.





410-363-3000, Ext. 224



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.