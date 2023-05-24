Universal Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Tobacco supplier, Universal Corp (UVV) reported on Wednesday an increase in the fourth-quarter income and revenue.

The company's net earnings came in at $53.7 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $24.47 million or $0.97 per share for the period compared to $25.77 million or $1.03 per share the prior year.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $694 million from $647 million last year.

