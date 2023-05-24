News & Insights

Markets
UVV

Universal Q4 Profit Rises

May 24, 2023 — 05:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tobacco supplier, Universal Corp (UVV) reported on Wednesday an increase in the fourth-quarter income and revenue.

The company's net earnings came in at $53.7 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $24.47 million or $0.97 per share for the period compared to $25.77 million or $1.03 per share the prior year.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $694 million from $647 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UVV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.