Universal Proptech Unveils BrandPilot AI Rebranding

Universal Proptech (TSE:UPI.H) has released an update.

Universal Proptech Inc. is set to rebrand Xemoto Media Ltd. as BrandPilot AI, marking a strategic shift from an agency to a software focus, with the goal of leading in AI-driven marketing. BrandPilot AI’s platform supports enterprises in regulated industries by offering data-driven, automated marketing campaigns, and is poised to unveil its growth plans at the upcoming shareholder meeting. The company is enhancing its influencer marketing platform to include a comprehensive database and tools for investor relations, healthcare, and financial services, promising a more impactful and compliant approach to digital marketing.

For further insights into TSE:UPI.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.