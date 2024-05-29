News & Insights

Universal Proptech Unveils BrandPilot AI Rebranding

May 29, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Universal Proptech (TSE:UPI.H) has released an update.

Universal Proptech Inc. is set to rebrand Xemoto Media Ltd. as BrandPilot AI, marking a strategic shift from an agency to a software focus, with the goal of leading in AI-driven marketing. BrandPilot AI’s platform supports enterprises in regulated industries by offering data-driven, automated marketing campaigns, and is poised to unveil its growth plans at the upcoming shareholder meeting. The company is enhancing its influencer marketing platform to include a comprehensive database and tools for investor relations, healthcare, and financial services, promising a more impactful and compliant approach to digital marketing.

