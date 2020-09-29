US Markets
Universal Pictures, LeBron James' SpringHill sign first-look film deal

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Universal Pictures has entered into a four-year, first-look production deal with the SpringHill Company, the entertainment brand created by NBA star LeBron James and co-founder Maverick Carter, the Comcast Corp unit said on Tuesday.

Universal has been collaborating with SpringHill for several years and have multiple projects in various stages of development, beginning with an untitled film based on the book "Shooting Stars" by James and Buzz Bissinger and other events in James' life.

SpringHill and Universal will also partner for "Catch the Wave" , a film based on an original pitch from writer Ali Kinney and "New Kid", based on the first graphic novel to win the Newbery Medal by Jerry Craft, the company said.

