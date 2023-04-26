News & Insights

Universal Music sales edge higher helped by recorded music earnings

April 26, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho. for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group UMG.AS, the label representing Drake and Taylor Swift, on Wednesday posted higher first-quarter sales, helped by growth in recorded music and music publishing.

Revenue in the first quarter was 2.45 billion euros ($2.71 billion), up from the 2.20 billion euros posted in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

