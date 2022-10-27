Universal Music reports better than expected 3Q core earnings

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group (UMG) UMG.AS, the largest record label, on Thursday reported better than expected third-quarter core earnings due to rising streaming revenues and a legal settlement.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 539 million euros ($538 million), compared to 461 million euros in the third quarter of 2021.

Analysts had forecast EBITDA at 524 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 13.3% to 2.66 billion euros, with streaming and subscription revenue up 7.7%. The revenue figure included a 71 million euro benefit due to the settlement of a copyright infringement lawsuit, the company said, which also influenced EBITDA.

($1 = 1.0020 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.