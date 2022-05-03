Universal Music Group reports Q1 revenue up 22%, core earnings up 14.9%

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, May 3 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group UMG.AS, the largest recording label, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected first quarter revenue driven by subscription and streaming income while meeting core earnings expectations.

Revenue rose to 2.20 billion euros ($2.32 billion) from 1.81 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 455 million euros from 396 million.

In a pre-earnings note, analysts from ING had put underlying sales at 2.12 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA at 456 million euros.

($1 = 0.9494 euros)

