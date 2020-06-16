US Markets
VIV

Universal Music Group launches division in Tel Aviv

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Universal Music Group on Tuesday launched a new division in Tel Aviv, saying it was the first standalone operation established by a major music company in Israel.

TEL AVIV, June 16 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group on Tuesday launched a new division in Tel Aviv, saying it was the first standalone operation established by a major music company in Israel.

Yoram Mokady has been appointed managing director of Universal Music Israel (UMI), joining from Israeli cable provider HOT Telecommunications, where he served as vice president of content.

He previously served as chairman of Israel’s Council for Cable TV and Satellite Broadcasting and as executive director of the Israeli Broadcasting Regulatory Administration.

UMI said it will focus on signing and developing domestic talent, alongside exploring opportunities for commercial partnerships and new technologies with Israeli companies.

Universal Music Group is part of Vivendi VIV.PA.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular