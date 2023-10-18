News & Insights

Universal Music, BandLab team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 18, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group UMG.AS, the label representing Taylor Swift, said on Wednesday it has partnered with digital music firm BandLab Technologies to help protect the rights of artists and songwriters amid the growing use of artificial intelligence.

The deal marks the latest move by the label in the music industry, which is grappling with songs created by generative AI — a technology that makes it easy for internet users to mimic artists' voices, often without their consent.

"This is more important than ever right now as AI assumes an increasingly prominent place in the evolution of music creation tools," said Universal Music's digital chief Michael Nash.

Universal Music partnered with Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O YouTube in August to form an incubator that would explore the use of AI in music with the help of Universal artists such as composer Max Richter and rapper Yo Gotti.

The label had in April successfully bid for streaming partners to remove the song "Heart On My Sleeve", which used AI-made voices that sounded like Drake and The Weeknd.

BandLab Technologies owns the BandLab cloud music platform where people can come together to make and share music.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

