Universal Music 2021 earnings rise in line with expectations

AMSTERDAM, March 3 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group NV (UMG) UMG.AS on Thursday reported a 19% rise in full-year core earnings for 2021, in line with expectations, and forecast growing revenue from streaming services and ad-supported social media platforms.

UMG's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 1.79 billion euros ($1.98 billion), compared with 1.50 billion euros in 2020.

Analysts had forecast 2021 EBITDA at 1.78 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings per share for 2021 were 0.49 euros, the company said.

Universal indicated that EPS was impacted by the fall in value of its stakes in two listed companies, Spotify SPOT.N and Tencent Music TME.N.

Universal, the largest of the "big three" record labels, represents stars such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Korean pop stars BTS.

"Our core business is well positioned for a strong 2022, which aligns with the plan we have set to achieve our previously announced mid-term targets," said CFO Boyd Muir in a statement, referring to a target for revenue growth in the double digits.

Revenue rose 14.4% to 8.5 billion euros, beating estimates of 8.4 billion euros, with 19% growth in the fourth quarter.

The company was spun out of France's Vivendi VIV.PA in September, Europe's largest stock market listing of 2021, with shares initially surging from a reference price of 18.50 euros.

They are down about 19% in 2022 amid a broad tech sell-off. Before the earnings were announced, shares closed on Thursday at 19.36 euros.

UMG is also betting that the boom in music streaming led by Spotify SPOT.N, that fuelled royalty revenue and profit growth in the late 2010s, will continue in an industry where it competes with Warner WMG.O and Sony Music 6758.T.

($1 = 0.9050 euros)

