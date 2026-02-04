Universal Microwave Technology (TPEX:3491) Price Target Increased by 87.35% to 1,111.39

The average one-year price target for Universal Microwave Technology (TPEX:3491) has been revised to NT$1,111.39 / share. This is an increase of 87.35% from the prior estimate of NT$593.23 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$525.20 to a high of NT$1,412.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 261.43% from the latest reported closing price of NT$307.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Microwave Technology. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 18.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3491 is 0.05%, an increase of 26.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.11% to 2,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 763K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 717K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 174K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIEMX - SIT EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND - CLASS F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 100K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing a decrease of 44.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3491 by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.