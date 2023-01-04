Universal Logistics (ULH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Universal Logistics (ULH) closed at $33.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 5.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Universal Logistics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Universal Logistics is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $461.2 million, down 1.32% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Universal Logistics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Universal Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Universal Logistics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.49, so we one might conclude that Universal Logistics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

