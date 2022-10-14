Universal Logistics (ULH) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

Universal Logistics (ULH) closed at $33.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had gained 0.71% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 10.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Universal Logistics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 82.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $494.3 million, up 10.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.80 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of +80.12% and +15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Universal Logistics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Universal Logistics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Universal Logistics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.96.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



