Universal Logistics Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

Universal Logistics Holdings reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with net income rising to $26.5 million and earnings per share up by 14.7% year-over-year. Despite challenges from a depressed freight environment, the company benefited from its diverse service offerings and strategic acquisitions. Operating revenues reached $426.8 million, a slight increase from last year, driven by a robust performance in the contract logistics segment. Additionally, a cash dividend of $0.105 per share was announced, payable in January 2025.

