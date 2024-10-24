News & Insights

Stocks

Universal Logistics Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

October 24, 2024 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Universal Logistics ( (ULH) ) has issued an update.

Universal Logistics Holdings reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with net income rising to $26.5 million and earnings per share up by 14.7% year-over-year. Despite challenges from a depressed freight environment, the company benefited from its diverse service offerings and strategic acquisitions. Operating revenues reached $426.8 million, a slight increase from last year, driven by a robust performance in the contract logistics segment. Additionally, a cash dividend of $0.105 per share was announced, payable in January 2025.

See more data about ULH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ULH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.