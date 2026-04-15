Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Universal Logistics Holdings (NasdaqGS:ULH) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.97% from the latest reported closing price of $20.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Logistics Holdings. This is an decrease of 157 owner(s) or 69.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULH is 0.00%, an increase of 79.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.88% to 7,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 291K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 33.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 65.31% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 178K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 49.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 89.89% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 153K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 44.50% over the last quarter.

Empowered Funds holds 91K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 51.59% over the last quarter.

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