Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Logistics Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULH is 0.05%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 6,954K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Logistics Holdings is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 41.29% from its latest reported closing price of 26.35.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Logistics Holdings is 1,975MM, an increase of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,243K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 522K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 7.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 167K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 11.52% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 166K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Universal Logistics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It provides its customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. The Company offers its customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

