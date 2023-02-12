Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $32.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.83%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.77% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Logistics Holdings is $37.74. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.77% from its latest reported closing price of $32.60.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Logistics Holdings is $1,975MM, a decrease of 2.01%. The projected annual EPS is $5.81, a decrease of 8.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Logistics Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULH is 0.04%, a decrease of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 7,167K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,234K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 522K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 7.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 34.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 85.03% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 203K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 203K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Logistics Holdings Background Information

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It provides its customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. The Company offers its customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

